Human Rights Commission’s acting CEO suspended after racism claims

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has suspended its acting CEO, Chantal Kisoon, after allegations of racism against her.
Kisoon was accused of referring to senior managers at the institution as “black babies”.
The comments were brought to the fore by the EFF, which called for her immediate removal. Kisoon allegedly made the remarks during a strategic planning session of the commission on February 23. Staff members who were at the briefing are alleged to have leaked the video.
The commission said its commissioners immediately met and consulted both the senior managers and the acting CEO, to acquaint themselves better with the facts and the context in which the alleged offensive conduct took place.
“After the allegation that the acting CEO had referred to senior managers as “black babies” during an operational planning meeting, the commissioners have taken several steps to deal with the matter.
“Commissioners have resolved to place the acting CEO on precautionary suspension in terms of the rules of the commission, pending the investigation.
“The commissioners also appointed Ms Lorinda Lynn, the acting CFO, to act as CEO. Somebody else will be appointed to act as CFO,” reads a statement issued by the commission.
It said it would continue to exercise its mandate of protecting, promoting and monitoring human rights without fear, favour or prejudice, and serving the public and their interests to the best of its ability.
The SAHRC said an independent investigation will be carried out by either a retired judge, senior attorney or senior advocate. A report back will be given to the commissioners, with findings and recommendations.
“The process of drafting the terms of reference for appointing such an independent person has started and it is expected that the person will be appointed soon,” reads the statement.
The commission said as an institution supporting constitutional democracy, it assured the public that it “does not condone racism or any other violation of the rights entrenched in the constitution”.
It said it “greatly regrets” the incident in which Kisoon was alleged by the staff of the commission as having used a racial slur against them.
The commission said should it be found, in an independent process, that Kisoon used a racial slur and violated the dignity of her colleagues she would be dealt with.
“The commission has tirelessly fought against racism and will continue to do so even within its own ranks,” reads the statement.
