Comair optimistic about $83m claim against Boeing despite US rulings

Lawyer says the airline’s action against the plane maker is over ‘misrepresentation’ over its MAX aircraft

15 February 2023 - 18:48 Des Latham

A lawyer wrapping up the affairs of bankrupt Comair is confident a breach-of-contract dispute with Boeing will succeed despite a US judge ruling against LOT Poland and Smartwings in a similar claim.

Comair filed claims in a US federal court in Washington on February 6 seeking $83m, citing fraud and a breach of contract linked to its purchase of eight Boeing MAX airliners. The airline has accused Boeing of seeking profits over safety...

