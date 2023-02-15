Primary dealers placed R16.8bn worth of orders at the weekly auction — more than four times the R3.9bn of securities on offer, the Reserve Bank says
The government’s plans are also not compliant with the binding constitutional criteria set by the Constitutional Court for our anti-corruption entity
Department clarified “misinterpreted” Malawi high court judgment
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
Private hospital group clarifies that several unsolicited offers have been made for UK-based Alliance Medical Group
Economists welcome news of falling SA headline inflation
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Sturgeon steered her SNP to unrivalled dominance in Scotland and built on her popular support with her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic
Iranian-American billionaire reportedly working with a consortium of investors and an offer is likely within weeks
The electric VW ID 2 will reportedly adopt the Golf name when it goes on sale in 2025
A lawyer wrapping up the affairs of bankrupt Comair is confident a breach-of-contract dispute with Boeing will succeed despite a US judge ruling against LOT Poland and Smartwings in a similar claim.
Comair filed claims in a US federal court in Washington on February 6 seeking $83m, citing fraud and a breach of contract linked to its purchase of eight Boeing MAX airliners. The airline has accused Boeing of seeking profits over safety...
Comair optimistic about $83m claim against Boeing despite US rulings
Lawyer says the airline’s action against the plane maker is over ‘misrepresentation’ over its MAX aircraft
