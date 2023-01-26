National

Mantashe doubles down on his quick fix for energy crisis

Minister outlines a four-pronged plan that includes bringing in the controversial Karpowership deal and importing electricity from neighbours

26 January 2023 - 05:05 Denene Erasmus

Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has doubled down on claims he made earlier this month that SA’s crippling power crisis can be fixed in under a year.

But he said that for this to happen the country would have to push ahead with the government’s controversial plans to procure about 1,200MW of power from Turkish company Karpowership...

