Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Eskom should not accede to Ramaphosa’s outrageous suggestion that it hold off on a tariff increase
Minister outlines a four-pronged plan that includes bringing in the controversial Karpowership deal and importing electricity from neighbours
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
The price of producing a chicken currently exceeds the selling price by R2/kg, the poultry group said
Through digitalisation and the use of technology, the mobile operator and subsidiary Mezzanine are reshaping the future of food production
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Lissu heads home after President Hassan ends a ban on political gatherings in Tanzania
Unbeaten opening stand of 98 put South Africans in a strong position
If the riotous M4 CSL is too cramped for your needs, the new M3 CS should fit right in
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has doubled down on claims he made earlier this month that SA’s crippling power crisis can be fixed in under a year.
But he said that for this to happen the country would have to push ahead with the government’s controversial plans to procure about 1,200MW of power from Turkish company Karpowership...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Mantashe doubles down on his quick fix for energy crisis
Minister outlines a four-pronged plan that includes bringing in the controversial Karpowership deal and importing electricity from neighbours
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe has doubled down on claims he made earlier this month that SA’s crippling power crisis can be fixed in under a year.
But he said that for this to happen the country would have to push ahead with the government’s controversial plans to procure about 1,200MW of power from Turkish company Karpowership...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.