Concourt finds Holomisa’s allegations defamatory

Apex court says UDM and its leader provided no ‘shred of evidence’ of Lebashe Investment Group corruption

22 September 2022 - 19:38 Linda Ensor

The Constitutional Court has dismissed with costs the appeal brought by the UDM and its leader Bantu Holomisa against a 2018 judgment of the high court in Pretoria.  

The case related to defamatory allegations Holomisa made against the Lebashe Investment Group and five others...

