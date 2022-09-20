×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Review of alcohol excise duty policy being finalised, says Treasury

A review of the excise policy for tobacco products is also under way

BL Premium
20 September 2022 - 20:11 Linda Ensor

The Treasury is busy finalising a review of the alcohol excise policy that was first announced in the 2021 budget by then finance minister Tito Mboweni, MPs were told Tuesday.

The industry is concerned that it has not received any feedback from the Treasury on the status of the review, noting during submissions on the draft Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendment of Revenue Laws Bill that a transparent process with clear timelines was necessary...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.