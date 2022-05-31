National / Health State must tighten tobacco laws as prevalence reaches 29%, experts say SA’s 2021 Global Adult Tobacco Survey shows 41.7% of men and 17.9% of women use tobacco products B L Premium

Public health experts have urged the government to revive its plans to tighten tobacco control, as a new survey reveals more than 29% of South Africans either smoke or use smokeless tobacco products.

A draft bill proposing measures to regulate e-cigarettes and other new-generation tobacco products was published for comment in 2018, but the updated version has yet to be approved by the cabinet or submitted to parliament...