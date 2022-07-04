Eskom to restore power to Free State municipality after receiving R1.1m payment

“We can’t keep the elderly in the dark so we had to do what we had to do to make them comfortable,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Passeno said they had so far been able to run most of their important services, including the laundry and kitchen.

“This has been a draining time for all of us. You can even see how drained and depressed the staff are here because when they leave here they go home to the same situation in the township is worse for them as they have no backup power,” she said.

Bed and breakfast owner Elize van Hosthuizen said it was difficult to meet the expectations of guests who had already checked in when the outage occurred.

“Some things are not able to run on backup power, like the kettles in the rooms. This left so many of our guests unhappy when they couldn’t make a cup of coffee from their rooms.”

Though she has borehole water and backup power, she felt it unfair that they couldn’t access services they have already paid for from the municipality.

“Why should we suffer when we have paid? I really wish we could do what other towns were able to do by getting a third party to manage the finances of the municipality to ensure that service providers like Eskom are paid on time,” she said.

Another resident from Parys, Piet Voster, said: “At this point I wish we could get our electricity supply from Eskom because this municipality is failing us.

“We are paying for our electricity and are shocked to see the municipality owes Eskom so much money,” he said.