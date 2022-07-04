Opinion / Columnists DUMA GQUBULE: It must be lights out for inept Eskom honchos Ramaphosa must place Eskom into a power engineering version of business rescue B L Premium

After 15 years of power blackouts and more than two decades of the government’s mismanagement of Eskom, the time has come for South Africans to say enough is enough and for heads to roll for the stage 6 power blackouts that have dashed hopes of an economic recovery.

There has been a lack of leadership at all levels — from President Cyril Ramaphosa to Eskom chair Malegapuru Makgoba and CEO André de Ruyter. With 12.4-million unemployed people and about half the country’s population living in poverty, SA cannot afford another day, week or month of blackouts. The country is heading for another recession in 2022. We need a short-term solution to this crisis...