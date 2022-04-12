Parliamentary ethics body clears Zweli Mkhize
Former health minister is not off the hook as the Special Investigating Unit accuses him of unlawful and improper conduct
12 April 2022 - 20:21
Parliament’s ethics committee has cleared former health minister Zweli Mkhize of having contravened its code of ethical conduct and disclosure of members’ interests relating to benefits allegedly derived from the health department’s R150m contract with its former communications company Digital Vibes.
But exoneration by the committee does not end Mkhize’s woes. The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) accuses him of unlawful and improper conduct. He denies the accusations, and has approached the Gauteng High Court to have them set aside. ..
