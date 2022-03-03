National Treasury and justice department probe SA-based men sanctioned by the US The two departments say they are co-operating with US authorities to eradicate the funding and support of terrorism on SA soil B L Premium

The justice and finance departments on Thursday said SA authorities were investigating claims that the country and some of its citizens were being used to finance terrorism on the continent.

In a joint statement, the two departments said the government will not allow the country to be used to fund terrorism. They said SA was co-operating with the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) in this regard...