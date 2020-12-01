DA to abstain in no-confidence vote in Cyril Ramaphosa
The DA says the ATM, which tabled the motion, is a faction of the ANC representing secretary-general Ace Magashule
01 December 2020 - 18:02
The DA will not participate in the factional politics of the ANC and will abstain from voting on a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa that will be debated in the National Assembly on Thursday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said on Tuesday.
The motion was tabled by the African Transformation Movement (ATM), which Steenhuisen believes is a faction of the ANC representing secretary-general Ace Magashule and former president Jacob Zuma. ..
