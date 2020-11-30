Musina to come back to life as Zimbabwe reopens borders
The move will help kick-start the economy of the border town as thousands of Zimbabweans flock to SA to buy basic necessities and foodstuff for the festive holidays
30 November 2020 - 20:29
Harare — Zimbabwe will on Tuesday fully reopen Beitbridge border post in a move expected to see increased volumes of people coming into the country ahead of the festive season.
Beitbridge border post was closed on March 30 when Zimbabwe started enforcing a national lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19...
