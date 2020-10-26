National BREAKING NEWS: Court deals major blow to NPA’s bid to claw back cash lost from Transnet The judge found Hermione Cronje failed to disclose ‘material facts’ when she successfully applied for the assets of some Regiments Capital directors to be frozen BL PREMIUM

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has lost a major battle in its campaign to claw back the billions of rand estimated to have been lost to state capture corruption, after the Johannesburg high court reversed the freezing of more than R1bn in assets allegedly linked to the looting of Transnet.

Judge Maletsatsi Mahalelo found that Investigative Directorate head Hermione Cronje had failed to disclose “material facts” when she successfully applied in November 2019 for the assets of Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay, Litha Nyhonyha and Eric Wood to be frozen, on the basis that they were the potential proceeds of crime.