National Failing government support scheme leaves spaza owners stranded Beneficiaries of R175m state scheme for spaza shops and general dealers end up empty-handed after a frustrating and futile application process

The government's R175m scheme to support spaza shops and general dealers hit hard by the Covid-19-induced lockdown has failed many business owners, leaving some of them stranded.

Spaza shops are a key part of the township economy and are responsible for about 300,000 jobs. They contribute about R9bn to GDP annually and also play a key role in ensuring food security.