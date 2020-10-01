Failing government support scheme leaves spaza owners stranded
Beneficiaries of R175m state scheme for spaza shops and general dealers end up empty-handed after a frustrating and futile application process
01 October 2020 - 19:47
The government's R175m scheme to support spaza shops and general dealers hit hard by the Covid-19-induced lockdown has failed many business owners, leaving some of them stranded.
Spaza shops are a key part of the township economy and are responsible for about 300,000 jobs. They contribute about R9bn to GDP annually and also play a key role in ensuring food security.
