DA sounds warning on NHI corruption risk
The bill must be written with the worst-case scenario in mind, so that institutions can withstand interference from ‘the worst possible’ members of the executive, the party says
09 September 2020 - 15:33
The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has inadequate checks and balances to prevent money being looted on a huge scale, the DA warned on Wednesday.
The bill, currently before parliament, is the first piece of enabling legislation for the government’s plans for universal health coverage. It proposes establishing a central NHI fund, overseen by a board appointed by the health minister, that will pay for health services throughout SA.
