National DA sounds warning on NHI corruption risk The bill must be written with the worst-case scenario in mind, so that institutions can withstand interference from ‘the worst possible’ members of the executive, the party says BL PREMIUM

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has inadequate checks and balances to prevent money being looted on a huge scale, the DA warned on Wednesday.

The bill, currently before parliament, is the first piece of enabling legislation for the government’s plans for universal health coverage. It proposes establishing a central NHI fund, overseen by a board appointed by the health minister, that will pay for health services throughout SA.