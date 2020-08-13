National Mkhwebane’s submission ‘shows undertone of contempt for parliament’ BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s legal submissions in the court battle over her potential impeachment demonstrated an “undertone of contempt” for the National Assembly, speaker Thandi Modise’s advocate said on Thursday.

Advocate Andrew Breytenbach, who is representing Modise in Mkhwebane’s application to interdict a potential parliamentary process to have her impeached, has stressed that the speaker was “simply doing her job” in processing a DA motion for an inquiry into the public protector’s fitness to hold office.