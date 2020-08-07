National Mkhwebane admits she had classified IGI report into Sars unit One advocate said the public protector lying about having a copy of the report showed ‘disgraceful misconduct’ BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s lawyer has confirmed to the high court that she was in possession of a classified inspector-general of intelligence (IGI) report during her investigation into the “rogue unit”, despite intimating that she had not seen it.

Mkhwebane, in her final report, stated she “had it on good authority” what the findings were and recommendations in the 2014 IGI report, which found that Sars had created a unit using covert and intrusive methods in direct contravention of its mandate.