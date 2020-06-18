NEWS ANALYSIS: EFF sinks to new low with ‘shocking attack’ on judge
The party’s descent from constitutional champions to political point-scorers shows its desperation to frustrate charges against it on VBS looting
18 June 2020 - 05:10
Once SA’s legal vanguard, the EFF’s litigation style has become defined by vitriolic attacks on judges who give rulings that the party does not agree with.
Its most recent attack on acting Pretoria high court deputy judge president Sulet Potterill, who formalised a settlement agreement that invalidates a 2014 inspector-general of intelligence (IGI) report on Sars’ “rogue unit”, arguably marks a new low point in the party’s warfare with the judiciary.
