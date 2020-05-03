Denis Goldberg a mensch who lived a remarkable life

One would have thought that the vagaries of life would have knocked the stuffing out of Denis. After more than 20 years imprisonment that came close to happening. His parents had died, his wife Esme and children were in London, and she was too traumatised to visit him. The void had been filled by a friend, Hillary Kuny (now Hamburger), his sole visitor. They formed a close bond and she got to know him well, impressed by his cheerful resolve.

By 1985, however, she began to discern a worrying change: “He laughed less, his shoulders were more hunched, and there was a creeping deadness in his eyes. On one of my visits he told me with something akin to despair in his voice that he had said goodbye to 48 comrades who had served their much lesser sentences. While he celebrated their release, the interminability of his sentence was brought into sharp focus.”

A lifeline appeared, in the unlikely guise of an Israeli non-government negotiator, who specialised in getting Jewish prisoners around the world released. The apartheid regime, keen to deepen ties with Israel, agreed to release Goldberg on condition he would not advocate violent struggle against SA. He would have to fly directly to Israel where his saviours hoped he would settle. There was much speculation about this but it emerged that Denis’s daughter, living on an Israeli kibbutz, had a hand in the rescue mission, without on the surface the direct intervention of the Israeli government. That can of course be questioned and the whiff of controversy surrounded Denis for some time.

There was never any basis to some claims that he wished to live in Israel. He abhorred Zionism, and unreservedly supported the Palestinian cause. He often explained: “Having lived through apartheid in SA, there’s no doubt in my mind that Israel is an apartheid state.”

He soon travelled to Britain to join his wife. Contrary to raised eyebrows regarding the manner of his release the ANC and SACP gave him a hero’s welcome.

In exile Denis threw himself into full-time ANC activity, becoming one of the movement’s most impressive speakers. He became involved in many creative enterprises such as transforming a London-based charity called Community HEART into a highly effective distributor of educational books and equipment for schools throughout Southern Africa. It functions to this day as one of his many legacies and their books still arrive in SA.

I brought Denis home in 2002 to join me as ministerial adviser in my water and forestry portfolio. He was in his element visiting rural villages, reporting back on the progress of water projects. He was passionate about developing some of the forestry resources into small-scale business for nearby villages. At the Pretoria head office he was often mistaken for me, given our common ancestry there was a likeness. Denis in correcting the error delighted in telling people he was the handsome one. He helped build a positive and co-operative spirit within the department and with civil society, which some in the government regarded as an enemy.

Denis remained a loyal ANC member, and in time was to receive the highest honours the organisation and country could bestow. His party loyalty did not restrain him from emerging as a fierce critic not only of the Zuma years but the corruption and rot that continues to beset the ANC. We disagreed about whether it was better to be a critic from inside or outside the tent. He believed that the only vehicle that could drag us out of the mess was a reformed and rejuvenated ANC.