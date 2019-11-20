Bosasa assets to go under the hammer
Property of facilities company that came under the spotlight amid allegations that it bribed government officials will be auctioned over three days in December
Assets belonging to several entities of Africa Global Operations (AGO), formally Bosasa, will be auctioned off over three days early next month.
Earlier this year AGO, the facilities company that came under the spotlight amid allegations that it bribed government officials to win state contracts worth billions of rand, closed its operations after commercial banks pulled the plug on its accounts.
AGO found itself embroiled in allegations of state capture after its former COO Angelo Agrizzi revealed at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture the corruption and bribery that took place between the company and the government.
Agrizzi was the right-hand man of the late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson who died in a car accident a day before he was due to be questioned on his tax affairs. Watson was also at the centre of a controversial R500,000 donation made to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign for the leadership of the ANC in December 2017.
Park Village Auctions (PVA) director Clive Lazarus said on Wednesday his company and auction and property trading company Bidders Choice have received instructions from the liquidators to proceed with the large undertaking of disposing of the assets.
As the collection of assets to be sold is vast, the auction will take place from December 4 to 6, at AGO’s Smart Global Campus offices in Krugersdorp.
“From an entire copper plant, commercial properties, magnificent high-end furniture, to commercial and passenger vehicles that range from entry-level to luxury SUVs — you name it, you’ll find it,” Lazarus said.
On the first day passenger and commercial vehicles will be sold. It includes those issued for personal use: a 2016 BMW X5, a 2011 Audi S5, 2008 Audi A4, a 2013 Mercedes-Benz E200, and 2016 Mercedes-Benz C250.
More than 100 vehicles will be available for sale, Lazarus said.
Immediately after the vehicle sale, food preparation, workshop, and garden equipment; containers of various use and sizes; and “top-end” office furniture will be auctioned off.
On the second day fixed properties and the copper plant will be sold.
The first property to go will be the former Bosasa headquarters and campus that consists of a large office park, offices, restaurant canteen, warehouse and other buildings, the extent of which measures about 8.2ha, Lazarus said.
The auction of Lindela, a youth development and repatriation centre, will follow.
The copper plant, with movable and immovable equipment, will be next. The premises includes hostel buildings, a copper-smelting building, storerooms, workshops, offices, carports, a weighbridge, a former fish factory and residential units.
The properties and copper plant are to be sold first as individual lots and then as a combined lot, said Lazarus.
The last lots for the day will be office furniture and equipment.
On the final day of the auction, security and electronic equipment as well as household furniture will be sold.
The assets to be auctioned can be viewed on December 2 and 3, said Lazarus.