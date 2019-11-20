Bosasa assets to go under the hammer

Assets belonging to several entities of Africa Global Operations (AGO), formally Bosasa, will be auctioned off over three days early next month.

Earlier this year AGO, the facilities company that came under the spotlight amid allegations that it bribed government officials to win state contracts worth billions of rand, closed its operations after commercial banks pulled the plug on its accounts.

AGO found itself embroiled in allegations of state capture after its former COO Angelo Agrizzi revealed at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture the corruption and bribery that took place between the company and the government.

Agrizzi was the right-hand man of the late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson who died in a car accident a day before he was due to be questioned on his tax affairs. Watson was also at the centre of a controversial R500,000 donation made to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s campaign for the leadership of the ANC in December 2017.