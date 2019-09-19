Dropping Mdluli’s charges just didn’t make sense, says Roelofse

“It was strange. I was fortunate enough to be part of the Scorpions and I worked closely with prosecutors and I have never encountered something like this before,” Roelofse said. “It just didn’t make sense to me. This was a deliberate attempt not to continue with the investigation. It was as thoug the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says to [the police] that the matter is closed, the matter would not be investigated further. In this regard, to me, it was quite deliberate to stop the investigation.”

Some of the charges were reinstated, courtesy of a 2015 Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) judgment. The SCA ordered the reinstatement of charges against Mdluli. It also ordered that action be taken against the NPA’s deputy head Nomgcobo Jiba, and Mwrebi for their part in dropping charges against him.

After the trial, South Gauteng High Court Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, on July 30, found Mdluli and his co-accused, Mthembeni Mthunzi, guilty of the 1999 kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe — who was married to Mdluli’s former lover, Tshidi Buthelezi.

Mokgoatlheng found Mdluli guilty of four counts of intimidation, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault, and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Mthunzi was found guilty of two counts of kidnapping, two counts of common assault and two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Both were acquitted of intimidating Buthelezi’s friend, Alice Manana, and defeating the ends of justice. Sentencing was on Thursday postponed to November 8.