Tobacco industry calls for excise tax freeze

Illegal cigarettes cost fiscus R9bn a year

18 February 2019 - 18:42 Bekezela Phakathi
The entire tobacco value chain is under threat from illicit traders and a threat to increase excise taxes again, the recently launched Black Tobacco Farmers Association (BTFA) says.

The tobacco industry continues to face a rising number of challenges in SA including rising levels of trafficking and an increasingly uncertain regulatory environment.

Estimates are that close to 50% of the tobacco market in the country is controlled by illicit players, making it one of the largest in the world and costing the fiscus up to R9bn a year in uncollected tax as production volumes are concealed from the authorities.

On Monday BTFA called on the government to keep excise taxes at its current level to protect jobs on farms. In 2018, the government increased excise duties by between 6% and 10%. This was expected to bring in an additional R1.33bn in revenue in the 2018/19 financial year.

“We just want to add our voice and request that the finance minister [sees to it that] Sars tackles the illicit trade of cigarettes more seriously before excise taxes are increased further,” said BTFA chairperson Ntando Sibisi

 “At this stage more excise duties will do nothing but cause the illicit economy to grow even more. Under the current economic conditions, an excise increase will force more consumers to go for cheaper untaxed cigarettes.”

Sibisi said illicit trade is partly caused by high excise taxes and is “killing any progress that we have made over the years to create jobs and maintain jobs that have uplifted our communities”.

“The illicit cigarette trade places more than 10,000 jobs at risk and deprives SA taxpayers of R25m in lost taxes daily. We call on law enforcement agencies to act and actually clamp down on illicit cigarette trade and hope that this will be reflected in the budget.

“The future of tobacco farming, which provides a sustainable income for thousands of families, rests upon whether our concerns are taken seriously,” said Sibisi.

Globally, the illegal tobacco industry accounts for about 6% to 12% of consumption.

Illegal products are said to be far cheaper than legal cigarettes, taxed at a minimum of R16.30 per packet of 20.

This, according to the tobacco industry players, means legal producers not only lose out to unlicensed competitors but have to compete for market share with unfairly priced products. The more the volumes of legal tobacco decline, the more it costs per kilogram to produce, threatening the sustainability of the sector.

Tobacco industry prepared the ground for illicit cigarette trade

The primary problem is the criminality of firms involved in illicit trade, and the  lack of capacity and/or will at SA Revenue Service  to stop them.
13 hours ago

The prognosis for British American Tobacco

In the worst of three mooted scenarios, the Food & Drug Administration would ban menthol cigarettes. This would be expected to limit BAT growth so it ...
11 days ago

