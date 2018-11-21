Inclusion central to SA’s financial technology policies, say regulators

Government policy on financial technologies (fintech) should facilitate financial inclusion as a key objective, Treasury director of market conduct Kershia Singh said in parliament on Wednesday.

Singh, Treasury chief director of financial-sector policy Olaotse Matshane and Prudential Authority divisional head of policy Janet Terblanche briefed the finance committee on the approach being adopted by regulators to fintech and financial inclusion.

Singh noted that an intergovernmental fintech working group consisting of representatives of Treasury, the Reserve Bank, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, the Financial Intelligence Centre and others was considering a co-ordinated and harmonised policy response to innovation in the financial sector.

The outcomes of the inaugural workshop of the working group, held in April, would feed into a final policy position on fintech for SA.

Singh stressed the need for policymakers to balance the risks and benefits innovations can bring and ensure that fintech and digital innovation were not exclusionary.

Digital and fintech innovation caters for a niche, relatively affluent and financially savvy consumer market rather than addressing the disadvantaged. Low levels of financial literacy would constrain the take-up of sophisticated financial services.

“Fintech holds the potential to deliver benefits to consumers through improved access to financial products, greater flexibility, speed of delivery and service and more competitive prices,” Singh said.

“Policymakers and regulators need to understand how to approach fintech innovations so that the innovations do not create unlevel playing fields or negatively affect competition.

“Consideration needs to be given to how customers understand and interact with innovative financial products and platforms and what customer protection principles do and should apply in these circumstances.”

Matshane said while innovation could bring down costs and broaden access, fintech could not be regarded as a silver bullet and quick-fix solution to financial inclusion.

There was a digital gap in that access to technology (smartphones and internet access) was not widespread among the excluded and could also involve user costs.

“Any policy supporting fintech must be aware of the risk of disenfranchising those who are digitally less literate or who have no access to digital platforms,” Matshane said.

She noted that SA had made serious inroads in terms of financial inclusion. At least 90% of the population had access to a bank account but some of these remained dormant and some of them were only used as a mail box with money simply going in and out. “We are now looking at the quality of the financial inclusion, and we want to move beyond just bank accounts, ” Matshane said.

