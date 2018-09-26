Cape Town's new Battery Park to give city slickers a break

The new Silo District‚ with its massive grain silo redesigned to resemble a bee hive and which now houses the Zeits Museum for Contemporary Art Africa‚ will have to share the spotlight with the V&A Waterfront’s new project.

V&A Waterfront CEO David Green says that Battery Park will be a decommercialised public space for people to take a break in the middle of the city.

The 12‚000m² park has open fields‚ indigenous fynbos gardens and trees‚ built on top of the ruins of a 200-year-old artillery installation meant to deter hostile warships from entering the harbour.