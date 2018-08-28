Too much uncertainty over national security interests relating to foreign firms, Law Society says

The society was also concerned that the requirement to notify the special committee in addition to the Competition Commission could significantly increase the cost of merger activity by foreign firms, and "could have the unintended consequence of disincentivising foreign investment, which is vital for the growth of the South African economy".

This dual notification process could also be time-consuming if there is no requirement that they run in parallel.

Krusche noted that the bill does not define national security interests but sets out matters to be considered by the President when he identifies the list of national security interests that will require notification to the special committee.

The considerations mentioned in the bill include defence capabilities and interests, the transfer of sensitive technology, the security of infrastructure, the supply of important goods and services, foreign surveillance or espionage, international interests and acquisitions which would facilitate the activities of illicit actors including terrorists and would affect the economic and social stability of the country.

Krusche said these considerations were "extremely broad and could conceivably impact on the majority of mergers". A definition of national security interests was critical, she stressed.

"Without a definition it is impossible to anticipate which acquisitions may trigger [the requirement to notify the committee], [and this] uncertainty could have a hugely detrimental effect on foreign investment in SA."

Another concern of the Law Society was that the definition of a foreign acquiring firm was too broad and currently encompassed every firm domiciled in SA that may have a foreign parent company. Clarity needed to be provided that a truly South African firm did not fall within the scope of the proposed amendment "merely because its parent company or manager is domiciled outside of SA".

Amendments should be made to the bill to exclude small mergers from the requirement of notification to the committee.

The Law Society strongly recommended that before implementation of the proposed section of the amendment bill, a comprehensive set of guidelines be published detailing exactly how the committee would interpret and implement it. This would provide legal and commercial certainty.