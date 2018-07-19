National

Mandela’s release a ‘public relations bonanza’ — say released CIA documents

Property of the People oversaw the release of scores of documents about Nelson Mandela from the CIA to mark his 100th birthday: recommended reading

19 July 2018 - 16:18 Naledi Shange
Nelson Mandela. Picture: SOWETAN
Nelson Mandela. Picture: SOWETAN

The apartheid government had fears that SA would erupt in "unrest" if former president Nelson Mandela died in prison.

This revelation was contained in a US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) document titled, Nelson Mandela: What if Alive and Well and Free in SA. It — and scores of others — were released by Washington-based group Property of the People on Tuesday to mark what would have been the struggle stalwart’s 100th birthday.

"South African officials have been considering Mandela’s release primarily because they fear that the death in prison of the aging leader (who is 68) would trigger massive upheavals and would intensify international criticism‚" the document read.

It was prepared in September 1986‚ almost four years before Mandela’s release. At the time‚ he had already been incarcerated for 24 years. According to the document‚ it was prepared by the CIA’s "Office of Leadership Analysis for the Secretary of State’s Advisory Committee on SA".

Another part of the document revealed how the CIA felt Mandela’s age would motivate him to ensure transition happened speedily in the country. "Mandela’s age and his perception of his place in history are likely to push him to move quickly on talks. His perception that there is relatively little time left to him might enhance his willingness to compromise on secondary issues."

It further states that South African officials believed releasing Mandela could work in their favour and help them gain international favour.

"Some South African officials believe that his release could produce a public relations bonanza. It also might exacerbate existing ideological divisions in the black community and throw the ANC and other opponents off stride as they adjust to his return to the political fray‚" it states.

The document further reveals that the apartheid government had already offered Mandela his freedom in exchange for him returning to his homeland in the Transkei region. He had rejected this offer.

The US was, at the time, already exploring what Mandela’s release would mean for them. "We believe that if he were released from prison‚ he would be willing to talk to the US officials but would probably insist on a high-level meeting and resist suggestions that he modify his basic demands or agree to a lengthy transition to black majority rule."

The CIA felt Mandela was "sincere" in the statements he had made about there still being space for white South Africans in a "black-ruled" SA.

Thousands cheer Barack Obama ahead of his Nelson Mandela lecture

The former US president received a rousing welcome at the Wanderers Stadium where he will deliver the 16th Nelson Mandela annual lecture
National
2 days ago

Nelson Mandela’s Houghton home to be five-star hotel

Mandela Presidential Centre will be a partnership between Thebe Tourism and award-winning Miarestate Hotel and Spa
National
11 hours ago

Patrick Lumumba urges resolution of land issue, at Mandela memorial lecture

The Kenyan professor told attendees at the Walter Sisulu University Mthatha campus that Nelson Mandela would have reiterated that the last colonial ...
National
1 day ago

Mandela’s power of authority and charm helped defang the right wing

On the election campaign trail in 1993 the former president agreed to meet an AWB leader in Beaufort West. The rest is history, writes Wilmot James
Opinion
1 day ago

MANDLA LANGA: Don't let Mandela's history be rewritten by the callow Big Men

'There is a sense of something struggling to burst forth, something that will see the further fraying of the country's social-cohesion fabric'
Politics
1 day ago

Obama has Joburg eating out if his hand

Obama had the audience eating out of his hand as he called for a new, kinder market system
News & Fox
11 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Court tells government to fix loopholes in school ...
National / Education
2.
Mandela’s release a ‘public relations bonanza’ — ...
National
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa hits back at Tom Moyane’s ...
National
4.
Fired ANC employee now linked to at least three ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.