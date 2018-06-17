New charter seeks to foster greater inclusion while bringing stability to mining industry

Holder of mining rights will have up to 30 years of stability on their Mining Charter obligations, says Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Briefing the media on Sunday on the new Mining Charter, Mantashe said the department was trying to ensure community and labour involvement in the fractious mining sector, which would bring an element of ownership to those who have been excluded in the past.

In drafting the charter, the department had drawn on best practices from other mining countries, including Botswana, Mantashe said.

The third iteration of the Mining Charter, released on Friday, keeps the 30% ownership target introduced in the previous charter by former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane, but with major concessions to the industry on recognising past deals, provided partners left voluntarily.

The constant change in ownership targets has brought deep levels of uncertainty to the industry. With the latest charter, the mineral resources department wants to bring stability and certainty to mining companies by ensuring they know their obligations for an extended period.

The Minerals Council SA (formerly Chamber of Mines) said on Sunday that while the new draft version, which is open for comment for 30 days, was a “material improvement” over Zwane’s charter gazetted in June 2017, it was still a deeply flawed documents.

“The Minerals Council believes that much more work needs to be done to create a Mining Charter that promotes competitiveness, investment, growth and transformation for the growth and prosperity of SA,” it said, labelling parts of the charter as unconstitutional, in violation of company law and anti-growth.

There would be a summit on 7 and 8 July for all stakeholders to discuss the draft charter as part of the 30-day feedback period, Mantashe said.

Mosa Mabusa, CEO of the Council for Geosciences and one of the key negotiators for the Department of Mineral Resources, said the new charter would provide the sought after stability to mining companies by guaranteeing them a single set of rules by which to abide during the tenure of the mining rights — up to a maximum of 30 years, at which time the agreements would be renegotiated.

"We need to provide for long-term stability of the industry," Mabusa said on Sunday. "In the main, that is the stability and predictability that we have been asked for and we believe we have responded to in line with international best practice. Any changes would kick in at the time of renewal."

Since the first charter was implemented in 2004, outlining companies’ obligations around empowerment, 26% black ownership, employment criteria and procurement, the document has been regularly changed, with amendments in 2010 and then again in 2017 in the deeply flawed charter issued by Zwane.

Community involvement

Mantashe said on Sunday the department wanted communities, employees and black entrepreneurs — who are assured a 30% stake in mining companies — to use their ownership to grow their shareholdings in mining companies to racially transform the traditionally white-owned industry.

For new mining rights issued under the present charter, a 10% free-carry stake are granted and split equally between communities and employees — a new clause in the charter compared to the earlier version drawn up under Zwane exactly a year ago. Mantashe said the clause was designed to give communities around mines and all employees, regardless of race, a stake in mining companies, bringing a sense of ownership and hopefully quelling unrest around mines by those living nearby and feeling exploited by mines.

The Minerals Council SA (formerly the Chamber of Mines) has opposed the 10% free-carry clause and Mantashe said he had asked the industry lobby group to come up with an alternative suggestion on how it could be implemented if not on a share-ownership basis. To date, nothing had been received, the minister said.

“Imposition of a free carried interest is a public policy choice, which must be weighed against the critical need to attract investment for growth and employment creation,” the council said on Sunday.

“The Minerals Council believes that there are other measures to ensure benefits to communities and employees that would not undermine the viability of mining in the future and will continue to engage with the DMR on potential measures,” it said, arguing the free-carried shares would “render uneconomic a significant proportion of potential new projects, and would undermine and constrain any prospects for growth in the sector and indeed the economy as a whole?"

As previously explained, the industry did not favour a requirement of 10% ‘free-carry’ on new mining rights as part of the proposed 30% black economic empowerment (BEE) equity ownership target, as it would render uneconomic a significant proportion of potential new projects and would undermine and constrain any prospects for growth in the sector and indeed the economy as a whole, the council said on Friday.

The 1% trickle dividend coming from the operating profit line, which will accrue to the holders of the 5% free carry stakes, will become effective in the sixth year of the mining right and must be repaid once dividends are declared and distributed to all shareholders, ensuring that no-one is disadvantaged, said Mabuza.

The council said the trickle dividend had come in as a surprise in the draft charter and had not been discussed in the past eight weeks of negotiations.

The biggest and most positive change in the charter was the recognition of past empowerment transactions, which meant if an empowerment partner had voluntarily left the scheme that percentage would still be recognised and for companies that had achieved the 26% ownership target in the past they would be required to set up another transaction for just 4 percentage points in a five-year period to meet the new 30% target.

The council said the top up requirement was a surprise and it did not support it, while the department’s concession towards past deals did not go far enough.

The top up “prejudices existing right holders that secured their rights on the basis of the 2004 and 2010 Charters. Despite a High Court declaratory order judgment and an agreement with the DMR, the issue of recognising the continuing consequences of previous BEE deals on existing rights, including for renewals, has not been properly captured in the Mining Charter,” it said.

On the point of wanting empowerment partners to have 50% representation at board level, Mantashe explained this was to be a "tool to co-determine the future".

The minister also defended the clause that junior mining companies that felt the charter was too onerous for their business could talk to the department about exemptions from certain elements of the document.

While it raised the prospect for increased ministerial discretion and fears of possible corruption in the process from some in the sector, Mantashe said it was impossible to issue a blanket clause in the charter that would cater for a broad range of companies and circumstances.

Corruption

On corruption, Mantashe said the department’s Limpopo office had been temporarily closed and its functions taken over by the central department because the regional manager, recently recovered from an attempt on his life, had received a bullet as a possible threat on his life.

The department was investigating the issue and would draw on comments from all stakeholders in the province to ascertain what the problems were before deciding whether to clean out and reopen the office or keep the functions in Tshwane, he said.

In Mpumalanga, a high-ranking department official was under investigation for corruption and the department had launched an audit of the Mpumalanga office to determine the extent "of the rot", with the process to be rolled out in all other provinces, he said.

