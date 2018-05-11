National

Joburg City Power resorts to ‘load rotation’ in Alexandra and surrounds

11 May 2018 - 12:48 Staff Writer
Picture: SUNDAY TIME
Johannesburg’s City Power has resorted to "load rotation" in Alexandra due to load management at the Sebenza sub-station.

The city’s north-eastern suburbs have been in darkness since Thursday evening due to the power tripping at the Kelvin Power Station. The current load rotation started at 11am on Friday and would last until 3pm‚ said City Power.

The utility said load rotation had been implemented to prevent a total blackout of the areas supplied by Sebenza sub-station and to ensure customers had a fair share of electricity.

Areas affected by the load rotation are Lombardy East‚ Adam Block‚ Kassie‚ 14th Avenue‚ Men’s Hostel‚ Jabulani Crescent‚ East Bank Extension 2 and the surrounding areas.

City Power promised to keep affected customers updated as and when new information becomes available.

