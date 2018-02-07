National

Billions to be paid to miners with silicosis within months after class-action lawsuit

Almost all of the claimants are miners from SA and neighbouring countries, who were not given adequate protection during and after apartheid, activists say

07 February 2018 - 14:30 Ed Stoddard
Past and present mine workers claim they were exposed to conditions that resulted in them contracting tuberculosis and silicosis. Picture: ALON SKUY
Past and present mine workers claim they were exposed to conditions that resulted in them contracting tuberculosis and silicosis. Picture: ALON SKUY

A class-action suit brought against gold producers in SA is likely to be settled "within months" with R9bn going to miners suffering from the fatal lung disease, the chairperson of an industry group said on Wednesday.

The suit was launched almost six years ago on behalf of miners suffering from silicosis, a disease contracted by inhaling silica dust in gold mines.

Almost all of the claimants are miners from SA and neighbouring countries such as Lesotho, whom critics say were not provided with adequate protection during and even after apartheid rule ended in 1994.

"Within a few months we should have a deal … there’s been great progress," Graham Briggs, chairperson of the Working Group on Occupational Lung Disease, said ahead of a presentation on the topic he was to present at Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

"The faster we settle, the faster we can pay compensation to those who are entitled to it," he said.

The six companies involved are Harmony Gold, Gold Fields, African Rainbow Minerals, Sibanye-Stillwater, AngloGold Ashanti and Anglo American.

Anglo American no longer has gold assets but historically was a bullion producer.

The six companies said late in 2017 that they were making provisions for about R5bn and Briggs said there was close to R4bn rand in a compensation fund that companies had been contributing to for years.

"Close to R9bn will be paid to sufferers of silicosis and occupational tuberculosis," he said.

Silicosis causes shortness of breath, a persistent cough and chest pains, and makes people highly susceptible to TB.

Graham said the looming settlement was a "compromise". Gold companies have said there are limits to what they can pay in the face of rising costs and often thin margins.

The logistics of the payouts will not be easy as many of the affected miners are in remote rural regions.

"The biggest issue is finding these people so they can be paid," said Briggs, a former CEO of Harmony.

He said the industry still did not know exactly how many claimants were entitled to compensation, and estimates have run from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands.

Reuters

