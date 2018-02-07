Billions to be paid to miners with silicosis within months after class-action lawsuit

"The faster we settle, the faster we can pay compensation to those who are entitled to it," he said.

The six companies involved are Harmony Gold, Gold Fields, African Rainbow Minerals, Sibanye-Stillwater, AngloGold Ashanti and Anglo American.

Anglo American no longer has gold assets but historically was a bullion producer.

The six companies said late in 2017 that they were making provisions for about R5bn and Briggs said there was close to R4bn rand in a compensation fund that companies had been contributing to for years.

"Close to R9bn will be paid to sufferers of silicosis and occupational tuberculosis," he said.

Silicosis causes shortness of breath, a persistent cough and chest pains, and makes people highly susceptible to TB.

Graham said the looming settlement was a "compromise". Gold companies have said there are limits to what they can pay in the face of rising costs and often thin margins.

The logistics of the payouts will not be easy as many of the affected miners are in remote rural regions.

"The biggest issue is finding these people so they can be paid," said Briggs, a former CEO of Harmony.

He said the industry still did not know exactly how many claimants were entitled to compensation, and estimates have run from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands.

Reuters