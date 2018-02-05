‘A black woman’s ambition is not a crime,’ Lindiwe Mazibuko says in defence of Patricia de Lille

De Lille has been accused of bribery and corruption after it emerged that she allegedly tried to solicit R5m from businessman Anthony Faul in 2012. In exchange he said she would allegedly endorse his fire extinguisher product for the city’s informal settlements.

Faul sent the DA an affidavit and the party has lodged a complaint against De Lille with the police.

But on Monday De Lille said Faul was close to DA party members. She made the claim during a live debate with the party’s federal executive chairperson James Selfe on CapeTalk radio.

Faul sent an affidavit to the party detailing the conversation with De Lille. In response the DA chose to lay a charge against her with the police.

De Lille denied the allegations "with the contempt it deserves" and questioned the timing of the revelation.

"Anthony Faul is a good friend of the DA‚" she said.

"I will wait for my day in court and will give my full co-operation with the police. His affidavit will be tested in an open court of law.’’ She would not say if she knew Faul but reiterated that the party was trying several tactics to ‘’taint" her reputation.

Meanwhile Selfe said Faul had sought legal opinion after De Lille spoke to him in 2012.

"The man … went to his attorney and his attorney advised him that it was the mayor’s word against his and that it would likely be sensationalised‚’’ said Selfe.

Faul then decided not to pursue action against her at the time. When the DA received his affidavit‚ Selfe said they were obliged to approach the police.

The latest allegation against De Lille comes ahead of a motion of no confidence against her as mayor at a special council meeting on February 15.

De Lille has been linked to alleged tender irregularities and maladministration.