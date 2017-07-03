ANC talks tough about Guptas

President Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane are heavily embroiled in the state-capture saga. After years of allegations about the Guptas, the ANC is now admitting to the problem, as it emerges as a factor contributing to its decline in electoral support.

Opposition parties across the spectrum have hammered the ANC in Parliament and publicly over the influence of the Gupta family, particularly on Zuma and his family. But even Zuma’s allies at the conference said the Guptas had gone too far.

"These people are just about what we call in the ANC [a] parasitic bourgeoisie, who are dependent on milking the state for their survival and enriching themselves, and the ANC can’t be defending such behaviour," ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairman Sihle Zikalala said in an interview with Business Day.

"All of that for members of the ANC does not sit well, and I think that is why the ANC said the national officials must go and engage with them."

Another senior leader, speaking in a commission, warned that if the Guptas were not stopped now the ANC risked being turned into the "black broederbond", a reference to the powerful network of influential Afrikaners during apartheid.

ANC national executive committee leader Fikile Mbalula told journalists that state capture and the Guptas were on the agenda in the commissions and that there was a process of laying bare whatever was hidden.

He said ANC members were "not stupid" and they could see through the use by the Guptas of a term "white monopoly capital".

With Genevieve Quintal