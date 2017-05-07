National

President’s no-show leaves Vuwani community furious

Crowd boos Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen after demarcation talks stall

07 May 2017 - 22:04 Claudi Mailovich
The Vuwani area in Limpopo remains shut down as public order police continue to monitor the situation. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
President Jacob Zuma failed to address his second rally in a week, pulling out of a speaking engagement in the politically sensitive Vuwani at the eleventh hour on Sunday.

Zuma, who was booed at the Workers Day main rally on Monday last week, was expected to address the troubled community fighting for its reincorporation into the Makhado municipality in Limpopo.

In 2016‚ residents took to the streets for more than three months‚ protesting against a government decision to incorporate the area into LIM345‚ a municipality east of the township in Malamulele.

More than 24 schools were torched during those violent protests.

On Sunday morning, Zuma was said to have met the VhaVhenda king, Toni Ramabulana, and other community leaders.

It was agreed in the meeting that Vuwani would be serviced by the Vhembe District Municipality in the interim, while a longer term solution to the demarcation dispute was sought. After the meeting Zuma was expected to address the community but he did not pitch.

A number of conflicting reasons were given for the president’s absence.

Presidential spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga said one faction to the dispute was predominant at the meeting. He explained that Zuma wished to address all those for and against the demarcation together.

“President Zuma will go back to the district to address all community members,” Ngqulunga said.

However, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des van Rooyen, who tried to address the restive crowd, told Business Day on Sunday evening that the president had not addressed the residents because the “situation was volatile”.

“I must indicate that the situation was a bit volatile.

“We can’t allow the president to address the meeting in that volatile situation,” Van Rooyen said.

He also said that after the president met with all stakeholders earlier in the day, it was decided everyone else would be able to deliver the message without Zuma as he had already done so in the meeting.

But Van Rooyen felt the wrath of the irate community, who drowned him out and demanded that only Zuma should address them.

SA Gov News @SAgovnews tweeted on Sunday afternoon: "The situation in #Vuwani is tense — the leadership leaves Vuwani‚ Limpopo."

Further confusing the issue was Esethu Hasane, the spokesman for Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Hasane, who was at the meeting in Vuwani with Mbalula, said that he was unaware of concerns regarding Zuma’s safety.

He said he had no idea why the president had not shown up to address the community, as he had been expected to do so.

A leader for the pro Makhado community grouping Nsovo Sambo, who also attended Sunday’s meeting, said they were equally baffled by Zuma’s sudden nonappearance.

Despite not reaching an agreement or entering into any discussion over the demarcation issue, Van Rooyen said on Sunday night they considered their efforts in Vuwani a success.

“As from tomorrow they [community leaders] are undertaking that kids will go to school and normality will be restored,” Van Rooyen said.

