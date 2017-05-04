National

WATCH: Finally 'radical economic transformation' explained

04 May 2017 - 12:26
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

The government has recently adopted the term 'radical economic transformation'. But do you know what it means? Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba explains. 

EDITORIAL: Workers furious with Jacob Zuma

It would be difficult to overstate the significance of President Jacob Zuma having to cancel his speech at Cosatu’s May Day rally
Opinion
6 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa looks regal as Zuma slithers

'Not only does Cyril suddenly look presidential, the humiliation of Zuma in Bloemfontein is almost unprecedented'
Opinion
8 hours ago

Disguising the truth plays into the hands of the frog-boiler-in-chief

What the nation really needs is to shift away from the view of the state and a party as the provider of all things, writes Peter Attard Montalto
Opinion
8 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gauteng is promised no tolls on new roads in the ...
National
2.
WATCH: Finally 'radical economic transformation' ...
National
3.
Former KZN premier seen as Ramaphosa’s point man ...
National
4.
Tembisa Hospital manager abused state resources ...
National

Related Articles

Free market versus fleecing Marxist
Opinion

Implement change now — don’t wait for radical economic transformation
Opinion

CAROL PATON: We must be brave and talk about white monopoly capitalism
Opinion / Columnists

ANDILE KHUMALO: It has to be the right kind of growth
Opinion

Radical transformation of Zuma’s pockets
Opinion

A rounded approach to inclusive growth
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.