A rounded approach to inclusive growth

In 2015, two pivotal events took place: the UN endorsed the Sustainable Development Goals and 195 countries signed the most far-reaching climate agreement to date. With pressure on limited resources and the effects of climate change increasingly being felt, there is a clear desire to reduce dependency.

This is where the idea of a circular economy finds its place. A circular economy seeks to optimise the value of materials, components and products throughout their lifetime and relies on strategies that reduce the use of virgin resource inputs and nonrenewable resources; cycle and recycle wastes and by-products in industry chains; and extend the lifetime of products and assets to maximise their value.

It mimics natural systems, in which all materials are continuously cycled. This will require a systemic change and institutional strategy. Circular economy actors need to collaborate with governments, customers and industry chains to create joint value and to innovate using new business models and technologies. The energy in a circular economy is renewable. A circular economy preserves biodiversity and is socially inclusive.