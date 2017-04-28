CIRCULAR ECONOMY
A rounded approach to inclusive growth
In 2015, two pivotal events took place: the UN endorsed the Sustainable Development Goals and 195 countries signed the most far-reaching climate agreement to date. With pressure on limited resources and the effects of climate change increasingly being felt, there is a clear desire to reduce dependency.
This is where the idea of a circular economy finds its place. A circular economy seeks to optimise the value of materials, components and products throughout their lifetime and relies on strategies that reduce the use of virgin resource inputs and nonrenewable resources; cycle and recycle wastes and by-products in industry chains; and extend the lifetime of products and assets to maximise their value.
It mimics natural systems, in which all materials are continuously cycled. This will require a systemic change and institutional strategy. Circular economy actors need to collaborate with governments, customers and industry chains to create joint value and to innovate using new business models and technologies. The energy in a circular economy is renewable. A circular economy preserves biodiversity and is socially inclusive.
The circular economy has been adopted as a vision for the future of Europe, a vision that aims at green growth, where economic growth, job creation and sustainability go hand in hand. The EU’s business-driven Circular Economy Package, adopted in 2015, seeks to create new business opportunities and stimulate competitiveness.
The measures include eco-design and eco-labelling, green public procurement, industrial symbiosis and remanufacturing, enhanced targets for waste management and increased use of secondary raw materials. The circular economy also opens up entire new areas for job creation, with the European Commission estimating 170,000 direct jobs by 2035 through the measures on waste management alone.
A recent report from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation shows the benefits of adopting the circular economy in the EU by 2030 versus the situation as it exists today. The report says benefits would amount to about €1.8-trillion. GDP would rise as much as 11% instead of the 4% growth of the current path. The average disposable income of EU households would be 11% higher than it would be with a business-as-usual development path.
Regarding climate impact, CO² emissions would be reduced as much as 48% by 2030 or 83% by 2050. Finally, the consumption of materials in selected sectors could go down as much as 32% by 2030 and 53% by 2050.
Across the EU, innovative companies and municipalities are leading the way. For example, in the Netherlands:
In Europe’s largest port, Rotterdam, large-scale applications exist, for example capturing CO² from industry for use in nearby greenhouses; a "plug and play" heat network aligns an offer of excess heat with demand; there are many advanced recycling examples linked to plastics, construction and green chemistry.
This circular economy is also taking off in SA:
AgriProtein makes insect-based protein products. Using fly larvae fed on existing organic waste, the company has developed a large-scale and sustainable source of natural protein. The Cape Town plant, opened in 2016, has the capacity to divert 100-tonnes of waste organics from landfill per day and produces more than 2,000tonnes of insect-based protein per year.
Petco is an industry-driven and industry-financed environmental solution for postconsumer PET plastic. The company supports recyclers with community programmes, educational material and awareness programmes on recycling. Its state of the art bottle-to-bottle plant in Johannesburg was the first in Africa. In 2015, recycling PET bottles created an estimated 50,000 income opportunities — notably, it has been found that recycling is a job creator.
While SA and the EU will find different ways to move towards a circular economy, there is wide scope for the two strategic partners to collaborate. For companies, it often starts with phasing out waste in the whole production chain. By reusing, upgrading or recycling or by changing to bio-based input, the level of circularity can be increased. A next step is often based on value-chain efficiency.
By going down this road, new collaborative insights are obtained, for example based on usage instead of ownership.
• Van Eijk is founder and MD of Acceleratio and Schomaker is director for global sustainable development with the European Commission’s directorate-general for environment.
