Implement change now — don’t wait for radical economic transformation

Whether called "the second phase of the transition" or "radical economic transformation", this posture emphasises the need for more work to be done to ensure that black South Africans — Africans, coloureds and Indians — are brought into the mainstream of the economy. While some among our compatriots may not readily acknowledge it, the fact remains that it is vitally important that all South Africans feel that they have a real and meaningful stake in the country’s welfare.

The country’s future stability depends on just such a state. Our stability is seriously imperilled by the continuation of such gross levels of economic inequality. The insurance for our future lies in ensuring that everybody can truly feel that they have a stake in the economy.

Yes, as business leaders are often quick to point out, our urgent priority should be to grow our anaemic economy. A growing economy would stand a much better chance of bringing to the centre those currently on its periphery. That makes it even more imperative for the government to manage the economy much better than it has done so far.

It means, among other things, that our political mandarins will have to ensure that suitably qualified and experienced individuals are appointed to key positions in the public and related sectors, which will be a radical departure from the current practice of appointing woefully ill-suited individuals purely on the basis of their political or factional affiliation.

However, addressing SA’s blatant economic inequalities cannot — and should not — wait until the required levels of economic growth have taken place. Were we to take that view, then these inequalities will be with us and our children for years to come.