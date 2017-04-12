Four axed ministers and counting: Ngoako Ramatlhodi quits Parliament
The former public service and administration minister joins Mcebisi Jonas, Tina Joemat-Pettersson and Dipuo Peters
Former public services minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has resigned as an ANC MP‚ becoming the fourth to exit the National Assembly in the wake of the recent Cabinet reshuffle.
“The office of the ANC chief whip confirms the resignation of former minister and ANC MP Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi as an MP effective March 31‚” the ANC said in a statement given in Parliament.
Ramatlhodi’s resignation follows those of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas‚ former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson and former transport minister Dipuo Peters. All were axed in President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle at the end of last month.
“Comrade Ramatlhodi has expressed his gratitude to the people of SA‚ the leadership and membership of the ANC as well as colleagues in Parliament for the confidence they have bestowed in him over the years ,” read the statement. “On behalf of the ANC in Parliament‚ we thank comrade Ramatlhodi for his selfless service to the movement as a public representative.”
