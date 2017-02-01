National

ROME STATUTE

SA makes intention clear about pulling out of criminal court

01 February 2017 - 05:57 AM Khulekani Magubane
The entrance of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. Picture: REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
The Rome Statute undermined SA’s autonomy, Justice Michael Masutha said on Tuesday when he justified why the country was pulling out of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

SA has written the office of the UN secretary-general, indicating its intention to withdraw from the Rome Statute, of which the country is a signatory and which compels it to arrest those persons wanted for crimes against humanity.

SA failed to arrest Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in 2015 when he attended an AU summit in the country. The Southern African Litigation Centre took the matter to the High Court in Pretoria, which issued an interim order, stating Al-Bashir should remain in the country. This was ignored.

In a later ruling the high court condemned the state’s handling of the saga and ruled against it. It appealed to the Supreme Court of Appeal, but withdrew the application to the court.

The Department of Justice on Tuesday presented its Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court Act Repeal Bill to the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services.

This is part of the process announced in 2016, that SA would pull out of the ICC.

At this week’s AU summit some member states attempted to get the continental body to resolve that Africa "collectively" pull out of the Rome Statute, with Nigeria being among the few countries which wanted to remain signatories.

Masutha said: "The repeal ... will ensure that immunities [are] reinstated. It is important [for] states ... to negotiate and perform functions freely."

Congress of the People leader Mosiuoa Lekota said the withdrawal would entrench impunity.

