Be a dirty driver and save. A Cape Town car rental company is doing its bit to conserve water by offering clients discounts to hire unwashed cars.

With the city’s dam levels at about 39%‚ there is a desperate need to cut water use.

Geoff Higgo of Around About Cars said: "I’d say 80%-90% of our water usage is washing cars."

His firm came up with its water-saving discount even though it has a special city exemption to wash cars.

Clients can get a R30 discount or donate R30 to Work for Love‚ an NGO in Masiphumelele between Fish Hoek and Kommetjie.

Work for Love runs a programme for skills development and job creation, and offers childcare facilities to low-income families.

"Cape Town is in dire circumstances and we are acutely aware of every method to try and conserve water‚" said Higgo.

"We will keep it going as long as we need to".

On Monday the City of Cape Town pleaded again for water saving, saying: "With the last 10% of a dam’s water being unusable‚ city supply dam levels could be seen as effectively around 29%.’

Formal residential properties use 65% of the city’s water supply.

Areas of "particularly high use" include:

Athlone

Newlands

Manenberg

Constantia

Lansdowne

Somerset West and

Kraaifontein.

"We thank those residents who are working very hard to save water. As for the 20‚000 highest water users‚ we will be targeting these households as they need to drastically reduce consumption‚" the city said.’

TMG Digital