On Wednesday the Hawks boasted that an "intelligence-driven operation" by its Serious Corruption Investigation unit had resulted in the arrest of seven SAPS detectives stationed at Rabie Ridge and Benoni police stations for fraud.

"It is alleged that suspects submitted fraudulent travel claims for trips to KwaZulu-Natal‚ Limpopo‚ and Mpumalanga between March 2014 and March 2015. The state suffered a loss of an estimated R50,000 due to fraudulent claims processed‚" spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said. "The eighth suspect fled in his private vehicle after noticing the Hawks’ vehicles approaching Tembisa South police station and the Hawks are hot on his heels."

The suspects‚ who have between 11 and 35 years of service‚ were named as Warrant Officer Ali Mohlala‚ Sergeant Johanna Msiza‚ Sergeant Boycot Zembe‚ Sergeant Gilbert Mohambi‚ Sergeant Nare Lephalale‚ Sergeant Marcus Malebe‚ and Sergeant Moteku Tlolane.

They made a brief appearance at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice; the case was postponed to March 13. The officers were "all released on a warning with conditions that they must not interfere with state witnesses"‚ Mulamu said.

