ANC wants to get out of lease at Gupta-linked building in Cape Town

The Western Cape ANC says it is looking for new offices for its provincial HQ and trying to get out of its lease at a Cape Town building linked to the Gupta family

16 January 2017 - 14:26 PM Aphiwe Deklerk
An African National Congress flag. Picture: DAILY DISPATCH/PHILLIP NOTHNAGEL
The ANC wants out of its lease at Sahara House‚ a property in the Cape Town CBD linked to the Gupta family.

Western Cape provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said on Monday that the search was on for new offices in the city, and the existing lease was being "sorted out".

It was widely reported that the party once used the offices rent free. But things changed after some members in the province refused to back President Jacob Zuma in the run-up to the 2012 Mangaung elective conference.

Former provincial secretary Songezo Mjongile reportedly said that at one stage the party negotiated with the Guptas when it was about to be evicted for not paying rent.

Jacobs revealed the plan to relocate when asked about the contradiction in the ANC in the Western Cape condemning state capture yet operating from provincial headquarters linked to the Guptas, who featured prominently in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s state-capture report.

"Currently‚ we are using the provincial constituency office of one our MPs as a provincial office ... we have a contract with Sahara House and… we are reviewing that contract‚" said Jacobs.

"We are getting a bigger building and so we move out of this office within the next few months ... to ensure that there is ample parking that is accessible to our members‚" he said.

Jacobs said suspended provincial party chairman Marius Fransman used Sahara House as his constituency office and it was paid for by the ANC caucus in the province.

Fransman, a Zuma supporter, resigned from the Western Cape provincial legislature last year after he was asked by the party to step down after allegations that he sexually harassed a party employee.

Jacobs denied that the party liaised directly with the Guptas on the lease‚ saying it dealt with a Moonsamy.

