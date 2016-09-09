Samwu welcomes Amanda Nair’s departure from Pikitup

THE South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has welcomed the dismissal of embattled Pikitup MD Amanda Nair from her position after numerous complaints about her.

On Friday the Pikitup announced that Nair, who had been on special leave since earlier this year would no longer be its MD.

"The Board of Pikitup has decided that it is in the best interest of the company, a wholly owned entity of the City of Johannesburg, its shareholder, employees and the residents of the City of Johannesburg to end the relationship of employment with the MD, Ms Nair, with immediate effect," read a statement issued by Pikitup.

Last year the waste management entity was thrown into chaos as Samwu members working for Pikitup took to the streets of Johannesburg in an unprotected strike.

They streets of Johannesburg were filthy for weeks as Pikitup’s 4,000 employees demanded a salary increase and for MD Amanda Nair to be relieved of her position due to allegations of corruption.

Samwu general secretary Simon Mathe said on Friday that the union welcomed the board's decision to let her go and had complained about her for years.

He said Samwu's main complaints about Nair were her flouting of regulations when appointing service providers and not complying with supply chain procedure.

Pikitup's decision to dismiss Nair stemmed from the findings of a SM Xulu and Qhubeka Forensic Services forensic investigation of Nair, which concluded in June.

Joburg’s member of the mayoral committee for environment and infrastructure services, Anthony Still. said Johannesburg Water MD Lungile Dlamini was acting in Nair's position and the city would advertise the post soon.