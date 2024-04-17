Bengaluru — Gold prices were steady on Wednesday after rallying to record highs last week, as safe-haven demand fuelled by geopolitical risks in the Middle East partially offset pressure from higher dollar and treasury yields.
Spot gold held its ground at $2,381.68/oz 3.37am GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,431.29 on Friday. US gold futures fell 0.4% at $2,397.70.
The dollar held steady near a five-month peak, making the greenback-priced bullion less attractive for other currency holders. Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields were at 4.6591%, hovering near a five-month high hit in the previous session.
“Gold prices have been displaying resilience in the face of higher treasury yields and a stronger US dollar, while finding some support in safe-haven flows in light of brewing geopolitical risks, with market participants still on edge for Israel’s response to Iran's attacks,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.
Any escalation in geopolitical tensions could potentially pave the way for prices to retest its record high levels, Jun Rong said.
Top US central bank officials including Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell backed away from providing any guidance on when interest rates may be cut, saying instead that monetary policy needs to be restrictive for longer.
Data out of US has stirred questions on the prospects of rate cuts in 2024, with several global brokerages having pushed back their expectation of the US Federal Reserve starting to lower interest rates to September from June.
Market is pricing in a 68% chance of a rate cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Lower interest rates boost the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion.
Spot silver rose 0.3% to $28.16/oz, platinum fell 0.3% at $953.75 and palladium was up 0.4% at $1,017.58.
Safe-haven demand and high dollar keep gold steady
Demand fuelled by geopolitical risks in the Middle East partially offsets pressure from higher dollar and treasury yields
Bengaluru — Gold prices were steady on Wednesday after rallying to record highs last week, as safe-haven demand fuelled by geopolitical risks in the Middle East partially offset pressure from higher dollar and treasury yields.
Spot gold held its ground at $2,381.68/oz 3.37am GMT, after hitting a record high of $2,431.29 on Friday. US gold futures fell 0.4% at $2,397.70.
The dollar held steady near a five-month peak, making the greenback-priced bullion less attractive for other currency holders. Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields were at 4.6591%, hovering near a five-month high hit in the previous session.
“Gold prices have been displaying resilience in the face of higher treasury yields and a stronger US dollar, while finding some support in safe-haven flows in light of brewing geopolitical risks, with market participants still on edge for Israel’s response to Iran's attacks,” said IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong.
Any escalation in geopolitical tensions could potentially pave the way for prices to retest its record high levels, Jun Rong said.
Top US central bank officials including Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell backed away from providing any guidance on when interest rates may be cut, saying instead that monetary policy needs to be restrictive for longer.
Data out of US has stirred questions on the prospects of rate cuts in 2024, with several global brokerages having pushed back their expectation of the US Federal Reserve starting to lower interest rates to September from June.
Market is pricing in a 68% chance of a rate cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Lower interest rates boost the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion.
Spot silver rose 0.3% to $28.16/oz, platinum fell 0.3% at $953.75 and palladium was up 0.4% at $1,017.58.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.