JSE lifts a bit as markets attempt a rebound
At 11.28am, the rand had strengthened 0.43% to R18.9444/$
17 April 2024 - 12:03
The JSE was slightly firmer on Wednesday, with global peers mixed as investors digested the possibility that interest rates may need to remain higher for longer.
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that recent data showed “a lack of further progress so far this year on returning to our 2% inflation goal”. Speaking at the Wilson Center’s Washington Forum, Powell signalled that interest rates would stay at current levels — the highest level since 2001 — until inflation gets closer to the central bank’s 2% target...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.