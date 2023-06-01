A bill to raise the debt limit and cap government spending was passed just days before Monday’s default deadline
Just 9% of SMEs have obtained funding from private sources, and the majority of that was for businesses older than five years, according to McKinsey
Labour federation wants Bank’s interest rate hikes to be eased
The former Free State premier will exhaust all avenues available to him internally before taking the fight outside the ANC, sources close to him say
CEO Charl de Villiers says initiatives are under way to bolster the company’s return on invested capital
Business Day TV talks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
The bill still faces some opposition, but Senate leaders commit to passing it with days left to avert default
World No 1 Swiatek looking to lift Suzanne Lenglen Cup for the third time in four years
Total new-vehicle sales of 218,869 units are 3.0% higher than the same period last year
The JSE pared gains on Thursday, having rallied along with global markets after the US House of Representatives passed a debt-ceiling bill in a crucial step to avoid the country’s default, with the next step to move through the Senate.
A bill to raise the debt limit and cap government spending was passed in the House on Wednesday evening by a wide margin, sending it to the Senate just days before Monday’s US default deadline of June 5. ..
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer with focus on debt-ceiling deal and interest rates in the US
