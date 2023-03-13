Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE pares losses as global markets assess fallout from SVB’s collapse

Gains in local precious metals and resources stocks helped lift the JSE off its intraday worst levels

13 March 2023 - 18:58 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE pared losses on Monday, ending off its intraday worst levels, as global stock investors assessed the implications of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse.

The US Treasury and Federal Reserve stepped in to provide emergency funding to the banking sector at the weekend in the face of a potential banking crisis after the sudden collapse of SBV on Friday...

