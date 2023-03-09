Financial markets are betting there’s an 80% chance the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting
There is not a good ANC faction and a bad ANC faction, the entire party is ethically compromised
Evan Pickworth interviews Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr director Tendai Jangara about the ongoing plight of increasingly unloved whistle-blowers
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
The company saw a boom in oil and gas profits in 2022
SA’s current account balance switched to a deficit of R174bn, 2.6% of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2022 from a revised surplus of R3.1 billion in the third quarter
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Lone Star State overtakes California and the Midwest in generating renewable energy
Being chosen to play at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 is where it all really kicked off, she says
The company presently imports the Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot brands
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed as markets awaited the much-anticipated US nonfarm payroll data.
A stronger-than-expected February ADP private payrolls report on Wednesday affirmed that the US economy was standing strong despite the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) hiking campaign, adding to investor concern that a bigger rate increase may be ahead. The report precedes national nonfarm jobs data, due on Friday...
JSE slips as focus shifts to US jobs data
Fed chair Jerome Powell maintained his hawkish stance, but has reiterated the US central bank's moves will be data-dependent
