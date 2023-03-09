Markets

JSE slips as focus shifts to US jobs data

Fed chair Jerome Powell maintained his hawkish stance, but has reiterated the US central bank's moves will be data-dependent

09 March 2023 - 11:16 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed as markets awaited the much-anticipated US nonfarm payroll data.

A stronger-than-expected February ADP private payrolls report on Wednesday affirmed that the US economy was standing strong despite the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) hiking campaign, adding to investor concern that a bigger rate increase may be ahead. The report precedes national nonfarm jobs data, due on Friday...

