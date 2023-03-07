Business Day TV talks to Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Despite the demise of socialism and the Ukraine war the party inexplicably clings to the two countries’ coattails
Eco-justice group has asked the department to suspend the Turkish company’s pending application for environmental authorisation
The president announced changes to his cabinet in which he appointed or retained political loyalists and fired detractors
Research by Discovery Bank and Visa shows eating out has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
The financial regulation proposal brings oversight of most of the industry directly under the State Council
Playing in a league ranked in the world’s top 20 should benefit the players and the national team at a time when South Africans are finding it difficult to break through into Europe’s top leagues
Producers are charitable as a rule and donate to many good causes
The JSE was little changed on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors awaited testimony by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell later in the day.
Focus remains firmly on inflation and the effects any further tightening of monetary policy would have on global growth. Investors will pay close attention to Powell, who is due to testify before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the non-farm payroll data is due on Friday...
JSE muted ahead of US Fed chief Jerome Powell’s testimony
Focus is on inflation and the effects any further tightening of monetary policy will have on global growth
