JSE muted ahead of US Fed chief Jerome Powell’s testimony

Focus is on inflation and the effects any further tightening of monetary policy will have on global growth

07 March 2023 - 11:11 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was little changed on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors awaited testimony by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell later in the day.

Focus remains firmly on inflation and the effects any further tightening of monetary policy would have on global growth. Investors will pay close attention to Powell, who is due to testify before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the non-farm payroll data is due on Friday...

