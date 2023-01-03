Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as investors await US data

Release of jobs report and the minutes of the Fed’s most recent policy meeting will give further insight into the state of US economy

BL Premium
03 January 2023 - 18:34 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE entered into the new year firmer on Tuesday, tracking its global peers, with data scheduled this week expected to set the tone for the short term.

Issues that plagued markets in 2022 — inflation, the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes and concerns about a possible recession in the US and other developed economies — are still of concern, though investors are looking for signs that the global economy might recover in 2023...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.