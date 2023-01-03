MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as investors await US data

Release of jobs report and the minutes of the Fed’s most recent policy meeting will give further insight into the state of US economy
Musk launches Cybertruck 2 with the power of thought
As more private electricity generation projects come online, and as Eskom starts allowing greater private participation on its transmission system, there maybe some relief from its power crisis
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
IPhone maker's fall from $3-trillion a year ago driven by fears over production problems in China
Region’s overall growth rate forecast to accelerate mildly in 2023, though inflation is set to remain well above the 10-year average
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Bankman-Fried's lawyers ask a judge to keep confidential the identities of two people who intend to sign sureties for $250m bail package
Former Springbok and England assistant coach provides a boost after coach Jordaan joined Western Province
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said e-tolls would be scrapped as soon as an agreement was reached with the National Treasury.
The JSE entered into the new year firmer on Tuesday, tracking its global peers, with data scheduled this week expected to set the tone for the short term.
Issues that plagued markets in 2022 — inflation, the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes and concerns about a possible recession in the US and other developed economies — are still of concern, though investors are looking for signs that the global economy might recover in 2023...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as investors await US data
Release of jobs report and the minutes of the Fed’s most recent policy meeting will give further insight into the state of US economy
The JSE entered into the new year firmer on Tuesday, tracking its global peers, with data scheduled this week expected to set the tone for the short term.
Issues that plagued markets in 2022 — inflation, the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes and concerns about a possible recession in the US and other developed economies — are still of concern, though investors are looking for signs that the global economy might recover in 2023...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.