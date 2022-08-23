×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE faces market pressure on Tuesday as investors eye Fed moves

23 August 2022 - 07:29 Karl Gernetzky
An employee passes share price information displayed on an electronic ticker board inside the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR
An employee passes share price information displayed on an electronic ticker board inside the London Stock Exchange Group’s offices in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES/LUKE MACGREGOR

The JSE faces mostly weaker Asian markets on Tuesday morning, after sharp losses in the US overnight, with focus still very much on recession risks and future monetary policy.

There was a big hit to risk appetite in a night devoid of any top-tier data, and instead markets are apprehensive ahead of US Fed chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday, National Australia Bank economics director Tapas Strickland said in a note.

“Hawkish signals from Fed officials recently, as well as hawkish words from the European Central Bank about hiking even with growing recession risks in Germany has led to a reassessment of the markets view on rates,” he said.

The Dow Jones index and S&P 500 both lost about 2% on Monday, but have been buoyed in recent weeks by hopes that inflation has peaked, even as many major firms have positively surprised in terms of their recent profits.

Minutes from the Fed’s meeting last week, however, indicated the world’s most influential central bank wants to move rapidly to tame inflation, as well as anchor expectations in the market.

In morning trade on Tuesday the Shanghai Composite was up 0.18%, while Japan’s Nikkei was down 1.08% and the Hang Seng 0.47%.

Tencent, important to the JSE due to Naspers, was flat.

Gold was up 0.18% to $1,738.44/oz, while platinum fell 0.19% to $875.80. Brent crude was 0.47% higher at $97.11 a barrel.

The rand was little changed at R16.97/$.

Unemployment numbers for the second quarter are due later, having come in at 34.5% in the first three months of the year.

SA’s leading business cycle indicator for June, which points to economic activity in coming months, is also due for June. It measured 124.7 points in May, down from 125.6 points previously.

Chemicals and energy group Sasol is due to release its results for its year to end-June later, saying in a recent trading update profits will rise by more than half, boosted by higher commodity prices.

Construction group Aveng is due to report its headline earnings more than halved in its year to end-June later, after one-off boosts in the previous year, for example, early settlement of borrowings, as well as depreciation charge in the current period.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

US stocks end sharply lower on fears of aggressive Fed rate hike

The Fed’s gathering later this week in Jackson Hole is expected to reinforce a strong commitment to stamp out inflation
Markets
9 hours ago

Oil prices fall as worry about economy spikes

A higher US dollar has also prompted renewed selling
Markets
20 hours ago

Market data — August 22 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
8 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker as investors fret about ...
Markets
2.
JSE faces market pressure on Tuesday as investors ...
Markets
3.
Oil rises as Opec warns of output cuts
Markets
4.
PODCAST | Be wary of investment biases in ...
Markets
5.
Shares slide as dollar keeps climbing amid ...
Markets

Related Articles

US stocks end sharply lower on fears of aggressive Fed rate hike

Markets

Market data — August 22 2022

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

Oil prices fall as worry about economy spikes

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.