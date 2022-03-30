Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer as investors eye Russia-Ukraine developments Strong gains in the precious metals and resources indices helped boost the JSE B L Premium

The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday, buoyed by strong gains in the precious metals and resources indices, while global markets were mixed as investors weighed the latest developments in Ukraine.

Russia’s offer to “fundamentally cut back” its military operations in northern Ukraine sparked optimism about the potential for a peace deal, initially boosting equity markets. However, the US said Ukraine’s capital Kyiv remains under threat even after Russia promised to scale back military operations there...